WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

