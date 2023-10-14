West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.70

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 66025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 776,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.