West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.70

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 66025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.
WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.1 %
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 776,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
