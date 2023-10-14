West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
About West Mountain Environmental Corp.,
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
