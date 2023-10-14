Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
