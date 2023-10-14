Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

