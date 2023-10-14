Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
