Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.