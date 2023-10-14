WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $135.95 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

