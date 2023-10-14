Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.55

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $27.23. Weyco Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 10,741 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

