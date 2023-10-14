Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.93

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.90. Willdan Group shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 28,449 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 244.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 385,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $27,749.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 385,537 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,906 shares of company stock worth $185,988. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.