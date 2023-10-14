Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

