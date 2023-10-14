WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.06

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.06 and traded as low as $45.60. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 37,122 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

