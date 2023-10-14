Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at Barclays

Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.26) to GBX 685 ($8.38) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Wise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wise

Wise Stock Performance

About Wise

WPLCF opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Wise has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.