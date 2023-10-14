Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at Barclays

Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.26) to GBX 685 ($8.38) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
