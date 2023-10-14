Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $323,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

