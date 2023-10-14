XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.
Several brokerages have commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,124. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
