XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,124. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

