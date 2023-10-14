XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $89.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.