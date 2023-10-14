Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 23,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 30,944 shares valued at $617,019. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

