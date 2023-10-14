Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

