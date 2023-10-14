Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 16,056 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 1,653,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.