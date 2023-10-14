Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 19,166 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. 2,128,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

