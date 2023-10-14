Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,689 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,071. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average is $187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

