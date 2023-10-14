Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 129,776 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 12.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 1.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $144,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. 405,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

