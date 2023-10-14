Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 13,596 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.88. 5,534,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,704. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

