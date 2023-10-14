Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 83,063 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

