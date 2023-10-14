Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $174.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,138. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

