Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $50.59. 3,231,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

