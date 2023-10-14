Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,048 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 7,722,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,574. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.