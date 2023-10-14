Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $541,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 5,124,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,357. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.87.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

