Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. 1,208,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

