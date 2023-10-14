Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $64.63. 304,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.