Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $742.64. 263,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average is $750.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.