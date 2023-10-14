Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,169. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

