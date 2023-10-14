Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.65. 5,651,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

