Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.