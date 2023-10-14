Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 6,060,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

