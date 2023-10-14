Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.68. 6,316,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.36. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $229.51 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

