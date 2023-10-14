Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $147.96. 4,305,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.