Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.79 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

National Grid stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. 377,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.22) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.