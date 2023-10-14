Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.51 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 1,561,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

