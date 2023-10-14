Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

