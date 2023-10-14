Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,342. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

