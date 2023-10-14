Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $102.65. 4,507,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

