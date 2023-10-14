Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.89. 1,206,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.