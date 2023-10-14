Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.26. 3,119,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

