Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 88.5% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 251.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Accenture by 42.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.83. 1,672,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.94. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

