Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 23,263 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 20,981,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

