Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 1,260,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

