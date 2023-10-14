Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 939,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,780. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

