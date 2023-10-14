Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.27. 721,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.78 and a 200 day moving average of $265.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.