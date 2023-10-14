Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.20.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $17.01 on Friday, hitting $599.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,506. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $378.60 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

