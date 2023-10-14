Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

KMB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.41. 1,370,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

